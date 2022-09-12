LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was killed Sunday night in a shooting in Lemon Grove, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Deputies received reports of gunshots around 8 p.m. near the 2200 block of Washington Street, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with the sheriff’s department are looking into the shooting and are not releasing the victim’s name publicly at this time, citing investigative reasons, Steffen said.

No information on a suspect or what led to the deadly shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after-hours line at (858) 565-5200. You may also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.