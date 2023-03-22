First responders to the shooting in Lemon Grove Saturday night that left one injured and in unknown condition. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man killed in a shooting Monday in the Lemon Grove area has been identified, authorities said.

Gregory Moore, 39, of San Diego, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Chris Steffen with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

The incident occurred Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue, where deputies found Moore unconscious with gunshot wounds to his left upper leg and lower body in a vehicle, according to law enforcement. Authorities applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg before the paramedics arrived, but he later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.