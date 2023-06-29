SkyFox footage over the scene of a shooting in City heights. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man who was shot and killed Tuesday in the City Heights neighborhood has been identified.

Cedrick Deshawn Cruz, 35, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 11:04 a.m. in the 3200 block of 40th Street, according to police. When officers arrived on scene, they found a bystander helping a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, authorities confirmed.

Investigators learned the suspect confronted the victim in front of the residence before shooting the man and leaving the scene, per SDPD.

“At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may be some type of relationship between the suspect and the victim in this incident,” Sharki said. “However, the exact nature of that relationship has not been determined or confirmed at this time.”

Police describe the suspect as an unknown aged youthful appearing Black man wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.