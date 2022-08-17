SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in San Diego’s Lincoln Park neighborhood last week.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. There, officers found Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan, 27, with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took Stewart-Jordan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police have yet to release any information about a shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.