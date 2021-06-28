Man shot several times while standing in driveway

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

SAN DIEGO – A man was wounded Monday evening after being shot several times while standing in his driveway, local authorities said.

San Diego police say the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Alamo Drive near University Avenue in the city’s Rolando neighborhood. Crews were performing life-saving efforts on the man, who has not yet been identified, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no description of suspects were provided by police.

