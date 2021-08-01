Man shot, ‘pistol-whipped’ during fight: police

Police and firefighters outside a house in Chollas Creek where a man was shot during a fight with his estranged wife’s boyfriend, according to police. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man who got in a fight with his estranged wife’s boyfriend was shot once and hit in the face with a pistol Saturday evening, officials said, and police weren’t immediately sure if the boyfriend would face charges.

Authorities got a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. about gunfire at the home on Sterling Court near Altadena Avenue in Chollas Creek, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee told a photographer with OnScene TV.

“An estranged husband had come over to his wife’s house and her current boyfriend in there. They got into some form of a verbal dispute that turned physical,” Jamsetjee said, speaking from the scene a short time after the shooting. “During the course of the dispute, the new boyfriend fired off a firearm one time, striking the victim one time in the right hip”

That man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the officer said.

“He was struck in the face by the pistol as well, commonly known as ‘pistol-whipping,'” Jamsetjee added. “As of now we are still investigating if this was a self-defense act or it was assault with a deadly weapon.”

The woman’s boyfriend was detained and could be seen speaking with officers.

Further details were not immediately available.