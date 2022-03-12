VISTA, Calif. — A man was shot several times outside a Vista apartment complex Friday, officials said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Grande Vista Apartments on Postal Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and video from the scene. Deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately started giving him medical care. An ambulance eventually rushed him to the hospital for emergency surgery.

No one else was harmed in the shooting, according to a sheriff’s department news release. Investigators also lacked a suspect description or information about what led to the shooting, though authorities said the investigation was “ongoing” Saturday and that more details could be released at a later date.

Video from News Flash Media showed medics wheeling a man to the back of an ambulance on a gurney and then driving away. Deputies used caution tape to block of the apartment complex entrance and were interviewing at least one potential witness.

Authorities said tipsters who provide information leading to an arrest in the case could be eligible for a $1,000 reward. The department asked callers to use the Crime Stoppers line at 888-580-8477.