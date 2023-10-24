SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for two suspects after a 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening outside the North Clairemont Recreation Center, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Bannock Avenue, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5. Police say two juveniles walked up to a group of four other juveniles and asked where they were from. One of the pair pulled out a gun and shot at the group, hitting a boy in his leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects were last seen headed northbound. One was described as having a thin build and wearing a red baseball cap and white shirt. The second suspect was described as wearing a grey hoodie.

Gang detectives are investigating the shooting.