Man shot multiple times in National City

An Aug. 30, 2021 photo shows officers investigating in National City after a man was shot multiple times, according to police. (Onscene.TV)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Monday night after being shot several times in National City.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rachael Avenue, according to the National City Police Department. Responding officers found an adult male who was shot several times.

Video from OnScene showed investigators scouring Rachael Avenue and East 20th Street while the man was tended to inside an ambulance. The man, who police are not identifying for his safety, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Several evidence markers were placed on the street and nearby sidewalks. Officers did not have a suspect in custody as of Tuesday.

National City police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Sergeant Fernando at 619-336-4457.

Other information about the incident was not immediately known.