SAN DIEGO — A man was shot multiple times while standing on a street in Logan Heights Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 27-year-old victim was in the in the area of 2900 Commercial St. around 7:30 p.m. when a group of Hispanic men approached him.

An argument between the victim and another man in the group allegedly ensued and the suspect fired several rounds at the victim, SDPD explained.

The victim was struck in the lower right leg and upper right chest. Authorities say he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen running southbound near 100 S 30th St. and police say there are no further descriptions available at this time.

San Diego Police Gang Detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.