SAN DIEGO — A man was shot multiple times in the East Village neighborhood on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to a radio call of a shooting in the area of 16th Street and K Street shortly before 5:50 a.m. An anonymous individual had stated his friend was shot, police said.

Responding officers found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds along the 1600 block of K Street. SDPS says the victim stated the incident occurred at 17th Street and K Street, with the scene later determined to be located at 300 17th St.

Authorities say the suspect, who the victim described as an a man of unknown race wearing a brown hoodie, reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and police say his injuries are considered life threatening.

As of 9:20 a.m. Saturday, police said no one had been taken into custody.

The SDPD Central Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.