Man shot multiple times following argument outside liquor store

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CNS) – Police Sunday are looking for answers in the case of a 49-year-old man, who was shot following an argument outside a Mountain View liquor store Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Oceanview Boulevard at 11 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

After exiting the store, the victim had a verbal tussle with a group of men, police said. He was shot at multiple times while driving away and was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet.

The victim made it to National City and the police were called.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives are investigating, but have not released suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477).