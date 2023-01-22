SAN DIEGO — A man was shot multiple times on Sunday morning in the Logan Heights neighborhood, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities received a call reporting gunshots in the 2200 block of Imperial Ave. around 4 a.m. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

Paramedics arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Authorities described the victim as a 46-year-old Hispanic male. His identity has not been released.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of the man’s injuries and are currently investigating the incident.

Based on preliminary information gathered, police say it appears that multiple people were engaged in a physical altercation in the 2200 block of Imperial Ave. which led to a suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim.

The suspect, who is not in custody at this time, is described by authorities as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing. Detectives are working to gather more information and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.