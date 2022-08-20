El Cajon police park on a block where a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment building on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo: OnScene TV)

EL CAJON, Calif. — A gunman shot and killed a man in an El Cajon parking lot late Friday, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. outside an apartment building on Dominguez Way near Madison Avenue, according to an El Cajon police news release. The building is just west of El Cajon Valley High School.

A 911 caller reported at least one gunshot in the parking lot, and officers found a man who had just been shot at the address, police said. Officers treated the man until paramedics arrived to take over, eventually rushing the victim to the hospital. He was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Officers heard that a man was spotted running away from the apartments, heading north on Dominguez, then east on Madison, police said. A sheriff’s department helicopter flew overhead, asking residents to look out for the man and searching for any sign of him.

Ultimately, no gunman was found, and police did not have a detailed description of the shooter.

Police urged anyone with information to call the El Cajon Police Department’s homicide tip line at 619-441-5530.