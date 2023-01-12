A man was killed in a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood on Jan. 10, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man killed by gunfire near a trolley station Tuesday in the Encanto neighborhood has been identified, authorities said.

Najee Woods, 23, of San Diego, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

Around 9:16 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 6200 block of Akins Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. First responders attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe a vehicle pulled up next to Woods and shot him while he was walking along the north sidewalk on Akins Street. That vehicle then sped away from the location.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.