SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning near a recreation center in Mountain View, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

San Diego police received a report that a man was shot around 8:40 a.m. on 45th Street near Keeler Avenue, Officer Scott Lockwood told the newspaper. The location is just west of Willie Henderson Sports Complex.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Check back for updates on this developing story.