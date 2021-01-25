Man shot, killed near rec center identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Monday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was found slain two weeks ago in a Mountain View-area neighborhood.

David McCrary of San Diego was discovered mortally wounded in the roadway near Willie Henderson Sports Complex on South 45th Street around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14, according to police.

During lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics at the scene, “apparent trauma, possibly gunshot injuries, was noted on (the victim’s) upper body,” Lt. Andra Brown said.

McCrary was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide investigators were called in to take charge of the case.

Police have not publicly confirmed the cause of McCrary’s death or identified any suspects in the killing.

“While the investigation continues, detectives are still collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses,” the lieutenant said this morning.