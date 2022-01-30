Man shot, killed in South Bay alley

A police officer stretches crime scene tape across an Imperial Beach alleyway, near Georgia Street, where a man was shot and killed Jan. 30. (Photo: OnScene TV)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in an Imperial Beach alleyway early Sunday morning, investigators said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department got a call around 3 a.m. about gunfire in the alley off Georgia Street, just south of state Route 75 near 13th Street, according to sheriff’s Lt. Joel Stranger.

Deputies arrived to find a 45-year-old with serious injuries, Stranger told OnScene TV. They gave the man medical attention until firefighters could take over, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now leading the investigation, Stranger said. There may have been witnesses in the area who saw or heard something, he added, but there was no detailed description of the shooter or what led up to the killing.