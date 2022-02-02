Man shot, killed in South Bay alley identified

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Authorities have identified a 45-year-old man who was shot and killed in an Imperial Beach alley over the weekend.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the alley in the 800 block of Georgia Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday when they found Shelby Dorris Jr. unresponsive and suffering from traumatic injuries, Lt. Joel Stranger said in a news release. Deputies and firefighters tried to save the Imperial Beach resident, but he died at the scene.

The department has not yet released a motive for the killing or any information about a suspect.

Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.