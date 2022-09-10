San Diego – A man who was recently shot and killed in San Diego’s Shelltown neighborhood has been identified.

Mario Galvez, 40, was named Saturday as the victim in the Sept. 5 shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Una Avenue, according to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department.

Officers were first called to the scene around 5:50 after receiving reports of a person who had been shot in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the man, now identified as Galvez, and immediately began performing lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and were able to transport him to a nearby hospital.

Galvez sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and head and was eventually pronounced dead by doctors.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit were called out to the scene following the shooting and the matter remains under investigation at this time.

Police believe that Galvez may have gotten into an argument with another male just before the shooting and that the suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s, took off in a mid-sized sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at

619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.