Information sought in deadly Mountain View shooting

SAN DIEGO — A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Investigators say the San Diego Police Department got a call at 2:05 a.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers got to South 37th Street and Ocean View Boulevard, they found a man hurt, according to police.

SDPD says first responders took the man, believed to be 50 to 60 years old, to the hospital, where he died.

Information about the person responsible for the shooting was not immediately available. Ocean View Boulevard was closed as officers gathered evidence and worked to talk with witnesses in an effort to learn what led to the shooting.

SDPD is asking anyone with information to call the police department.

