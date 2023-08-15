SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed by a San Diego police officer Tuesday night in the College Area, authorities said.

Around 6:45 p.m., the San Diego Police Department responded to the Plaza Apartments on El Cajon Boulevard to attempt to contact a man who they say was a person of interest in a shooting in Clairemont earlier this month which then led to a police shooting on the Mesa College campus.

When the suspect came out, he had what appeared to be a gun in his hand, per law enforcement.

Officers told him to put the gun down, but at some point the suspect lunged to pick up the gun, the sheriff’s department said. That’s when one SDPD officer shot at the suspect, who died at the scene.

Residents, who were seen gathered nearby at the Campus Plaza Shopping Center, told FOX 5 they believe the shooting involved a man on the third floor at the Plaza Apartments. Police did not allow residents to re-enter the apartments.

“As I’m checking on my mom, I hear them talking to somebody about get on the ground, get on the ground, get on the ground, he’s not complying,” one resident told FOX 5. “Basically then I go downstairs and go out the emergency exit to my truck which is parked in the back parking lot. As I did that, that’s when I heard multiple, multiple rounds.”

El Cajon Boulevard was blocked off at 67th and College Avenue for an investigation.

FOX 5’s Kasia Gregorczyk contributed to this story.