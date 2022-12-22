CHULA VISTA — A man who was killed Sunday after being shot by a police officer in Chula Vista has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego Police Department said Bradley Munroe, a 32-year-old Chula Vista resident, ignored commands from police to stop approaching an officer while holding a knife around 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway. This led an officer, now identified as Alfonso Perdomo, to fire his service weapon.

Munroe was struck multiple times and fell to the ground, police said. After the knife was confiscated, officers began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. However, Munroe died from his injuries at the scene.

No officers were injured during this incident and the department said the SDPD Homicide Unit is investigating the matter. It will then be reviewed by the San Diego County District

Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.