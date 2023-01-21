SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed by San Diego police officers Friday in Barrio Logan after a traffic stop led to a short pursuit, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers conducted a the stop at the 1800 block of Logan Ave. around 11:30 p.m. when the driver, a 37-year-old man, suddenly sped away in the vehicle heading east on Logan Avenue, authorities said.

The vehicle came to a stop around the 2000 block of Logan Ave. and the man exited the driver’s side of the vehicle with a handgun, according the Sheriff’s Department. At that time, officials say an officer involved shooting occurred.

The man reportedly fell to the ground, dropping the handgun next to him. The Sheriff’s Department said officers ordered the man to move away from the handgun, but he did not comply. Authorities say a police K-9 was then used to pull the man away from the firearm.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where succumbed to his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.

The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and will handle the officer involved shooting investigation.