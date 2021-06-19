Man shot, killed by deputies in Encinitas identified

ENCINITAS (CNS) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Saturday identified the man deputies fatally shot near Batiquitos Lagoon.

Patrol personnel were investigating a report of a suspicious person in a residential area in the 1500 block of Eolus Avenue in Encinitas, just west of Interstate 5, when they encountered Eric Scott Anderson, 40, about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s department.

While the deputies were attempting to question Anderson, he allegedly pulled a gun, prompting them to open fire on him, the agency said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s personnel closed traffic lanes in the area while investigating the deadly confrontation.

Anyone with information on this DIS was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

