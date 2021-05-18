Man shot, killed by Border Patrol agents identified

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department SUV parked outside the Campo gas station where Border Patrol agents shot and killed a man on May 14, 2021. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified the 26-year- old man shot and killed by three U.S. Border Patrol agents at the end of a road chase through Campo.

The agents opened fire on Silvestre Vargas Estrada of San Diego late Saturday night during a confrontation outside a gas station at Buckman Springs Road and state Route 94, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Estrada died at a hospital a short time later.

Estrada’s death and the events surrounding the pursuit and shooting remain under investigation, according to Seiver.

“Estrada did sustain a gunshot wound to the torso,” Seiver said. “However, (rulings on) the preliminary cause and manner of death are (on hold) pending further examination of medical records.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.