Man shot, killed at Dave & Buster’s identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot last week at a Mission Valley arcade-style restaurant.

Patrol personnel responding to reports of gunfire at Dave & Buster’s, 2931 Camino Del Rio North, arrived to find panicked patrons running out of the business shortly before 11 p.m. last Thursday, according to police.

Entering the establishment, the officers discovered Denis Gowolo of San Diego on the floor in a dining area, suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics took Gowolo to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to bystanders, the unidentified shooter or shooters may have fled in a dark-colored SUV. It was unclear what prompted the killing.

“Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate (more) witnesses,” Brown said. “Investigators are aware of the large crowd present at the time of the incident and would like to speak to them.”

