SAN DIEGO — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD officers responded to report of a shooting around 9:55 p.m. near 5800 Duluth Avenue where they found a 38-year-old man who was shot in the chest, SDPD said in a news release.

Live saving efforts were applied to the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. He is expected to survive, according to police.

A woman was with the victim at the time of the shooting, SDPD said. She was not injured from the gunfire, but her vehicle was hit.

Officers at the scene recovered 13 shell casings from the shooting.

There is no description available at this time of a suspect or a vehicle used in the attack. Detective with SDPD’s Southeastern division are currently investigating the shooting.