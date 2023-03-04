SAN DIEGO — A man was found lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to the neck in Otay Mesa on Saturday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities responded to a radio call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at 1708 Cactus Rd. shortly after 6 a.m. and found the 27-year-old victim who was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Officials say his injuries were determined to be serious but non-life threatening.

According to SDPD, the victim was uncooperative with officers and would not provide a statement regarding the incident.

No other witnesses were located and the suspect is still at large. There are no further details to provide in describing the suspect at this time.

SDPD’s Southern Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.