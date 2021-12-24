Man shot in the leg in possible Southcrest area robbery: police

SAN DIEGO – Authorities late Friday were investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg and hit in the head in a potential robbery in the Southcrest neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened just before 9:15 p.m. at 1045 S. 36th Street, which is located to the east of Interstate 15. San Diego police were working to determine exactly what happened and few other details about the situation were immediately available.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was transported to an area hospital, police. His status was not immediately known.

No suspect information was available, according to a watch commander.

Check back for updates on this developing story.