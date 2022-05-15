SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument Sunday in Logan Heights and the shooter rode away on a bicycle, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Commercial Street, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

“The victim, a 31-year-old male, got into an argument with an unknown adult male in his 30s,” Foster said. “The argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim in the leg one time.”

The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle and was not in custody, Foster said. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and jeans.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, the officer said.

Central Division Investigations was handling the incident. Anyone with information related to the incident was urged to call the SDPD, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.