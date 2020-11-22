Man shot in the head, killed near Linda Vista rec center

Police tape marks off the parking lot at a park in Linda Vista where a man was shot and killed in broad daylight Sunday, Nov. 22.

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in the head and killed near the Linda Vista Recreation Center Sunday morning, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the park, located on Levant Street near Fulton Street, according to San Diego police.

Few details about what led up to the shooting were immediately available. There was a soccer match going on at the time of the shooting but it was unclear if the victim was near the field, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Check back for updates on this developing story.