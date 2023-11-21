SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Monday night after a man was shot in rural East County, authorities said.

Around 8:20 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a shooting on the 1800 block of Harbison Canyon Road, in the Crest community east of El Cajon.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot in the chest, SDSO told FOX 5. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Deputies arrested the woman.

