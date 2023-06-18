A man was shot at a restaurant Saturday, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in a restaurant bathroom in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 30-year old man was washing his hands in the restroom at 1754 Euclid Ave. when an unknown suspect allegedly opened the door, turned off the lights and shot him.

The man was struck in the upper leg, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Google Maps, the address belongs to Faridas Somali Cuisine, which is a casual style restaurant.

SDPD says the suspect left after shooting the victim. The man was unable to provide a description as he did not see the suspect.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.