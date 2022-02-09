Man shot in parking lot near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot in an East Village parking lot Tuesday evening, and police are still looking for the person responsible.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at a lot on Imperial Avenue and 14th Street, just east of Petco Park, according to San Diego Police Department. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm and his hip. The injuries were not life-threatening, SDPD said in a news release.

Shortly after the gunfire, an older, black four-door sedan pulled out of the parking lot and headed east on National Avenue, police said, but there was no clear description of the gunman.

Detectives with SDPD’s Central Division are now investigating.