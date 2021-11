SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Pacific Beach early Monday.

Officers were called to an area near 3080 Jewell Street, a block from Crown Point Beach, around 3:45 a.m. A man was taken to the hospital though the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

An SDPD officer on scene told FOX 5’s Jacqueline Sarkissian that the suspect in the shooting is still outstanding.

#BREAKING: San Diego Police are on scene in Pacific Beach after someone has been shot. What we know so far…



-1 man shot and taken to the hospital

-injuries and condition are unknown

-an officer on scene just told me suspect is still outstanding — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) November 1, 2021

