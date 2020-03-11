Man shot in leg outside Clairemont business

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning outside a business near a busy intersection in the Clairemont area, police said.

Dispatchers received reports of gunfire outside a business near the intersection of Balboa and Genesee avenues shortly after 9:30 a.m.

A short time later, officers received a report that a man with a gunshot wound to his leg had walked into an urgent care facility. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning outside a business near a busy intersection in the Clairemont area, police said.

Dispatchers received reports of gunfire outside a business near the intersection of Balboa and Genesee avenues shortly after 9:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers rushed to the scene, but found that the shooter and the victim had fled the area, Lockwood said.

A short time later, officers received a report that a man with a gunshot wound to his leg had walked into an urgent care facility at the corner of Ruffin Road and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, the officer said.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment, Lockwood said. An update on the victim’s condition and a description of the shooter were not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.