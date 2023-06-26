A man was hospitalized Monday after he was shot near Chicano Park, the San Diego Police Department said. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Monday after he was shot near Chicano Park, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Logan Avenue in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

According to police, the victim was shot from behind and hit in the leg by a bullet. The man said he saw two men running away from the scene through Chicano Park.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD said.

The circumstances that may have led to the shooting are not yet known and the incident is still under investigation by police.

No descriptions of the suspects were available and there is nobody in custody related to the incident at this time.