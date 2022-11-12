ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg near an Encinitas liquor store Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Santa Fe Liquor Store in the 500 block of Santa Fe Drive. After being shot, the 30-year-old victim went to a Shell gas station nearby to ask for help, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence. Deputies arrived at the scene and provided medical aid to the victim. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to a witness, the victim may have been in a physical fight with another man before the shooting took place, said Lt. Lawrence.

The suspect is described as a man about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a dark hooded jacket and black pants.