SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 46-year-old man was shot and wounded in the leg Sunday in the Teralta East neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at Polk Avenue and 46th Street at 3:49 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury, the officer said.

Officials from the SDPD’s Mid-City division were investigating the incident.

