SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old man was shot early Thursday in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront parking garage, and the shooter remains on the loose, police said.

At 3:20 a.m., police received a call about a shooting on the second floor of the hotel’s parking structure, the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department said in an email to FOX 5. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot twice.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

The shooter left the parking structure, police said. A suspect description was not provided.

Access to the structure was closed off while police investigate.

