Man shot in Hillcrest after refusing to hand over bag

SAN DIEGO — A 31-year-old was shot in Hillcrest early Friday after he refused to hand over his belongings to an armed assailant, according to police.

The victim was talking on his phone while walking near 3700 6th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when someone approached him from behind, according to the San Diego Police Department said. Investigators said the gunman demanded a small fanny pack the victim was carrying.

When the victim refused to hand it over, the assailant shot him in the leg and took the fanny pack, SDPD said. First responders took the victim to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

SDPD did not release a detailed description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.