LA MESA — One man was injured Monday after being shot by another man in the parking lot of Helix High School on Memorial Day, La Mesa Police Department announced.

On May 30, around 6:20 p.m., LMPD says they received a call reporting gunshots near a Helix High School parking lot near Lowell Street and Normal Avenue.

Two vehicles were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot after the gunshots were heard, Sgt. Daniel Herrin said in a news release.

There were no students or teachers on campus at the time of the shooting since the school was closed for Memorial Day.

While searching the shooting scene and surrounding areas, officers discovered one of the vehicles involved in the shooting on the 4200 block of Parks Avenue in La Mesa, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his leg. He was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Herrin said.

It is unknown at this time what the relationship is between the shooting suspect and the victim or why they were at the school’s parking lot in the first place.

The suspected shooter was described as an Asian male in his 20’s who was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans at the time of the shooting, LMPD said.

The suspect was reported to have been driving a mid 2000’s tan or gold Toyota sedan or a similar vehicle when he left the parking lot, according to police.

Both men were not believed to have any connection to Helix High School, Herrin said.

LMPD detectives continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call police at (619) 667-1400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888)

580-TIPS.