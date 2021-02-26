Man shot during argument in front of home

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) – A man was hospitalized Friday morning in unknown condition after being shot in front of a home in San Marcos.

Deputies responded about 10:50 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of La Rosa Drive after a witness called to report hearing a heated argument outside her home, followed by gunshots, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller said her nephew had been shot and a relative took him to a hospital, the department said.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

