SAN DIEGO — A man was shot Sunday morning in the East Village neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a group of people were reportedly fighting in the area of at Park Boulevard and Broadway around 4:51 a.m. when a passerby interfered with the altercation.

Police say the man was shot in the leg and the suspects fled the area. SDPD explained that a tourniquet, or a device used to apply pressure to a limb to stop bleeding, was used on the victim at the scene.

The man was transported to a hospital. The nature of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say there are no suspect descriptions available. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.