LAKESIDE, Calif. — There is a heavy police presence in Lakeside Saturday night after a man was shot in the chest.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reports of a shooting at 7:24 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Woodside Ave. When they arrived, deputies found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, laying in front of an apartment complex.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries and his current condition is not known at this time.

Deputies report they stopped a vehicle of interest shortly after the shooting in a CVS parking lot on Fletcher Parkway, and report they detained several people in that vehicle. As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, SDSO says there is a heavy police presence at both locations.

No additional details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

