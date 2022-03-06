SAN DIEGO — Authorities were investigating Sunday after a man was shot in the chest in the Bay Terraces area, police said.

San Diego police responded to the 6600 block of Potomac Street around 3:30 p.m., where they found a man with a chest wound from gunfire, according to Officer John Buttle.

Police say they are searching for one man driving in a black Jeep or dark SUV, last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No other details were released as officers investigate the scene.

