Man shot in back downtown; 2nd potential victim found miles away

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a man was shot twice in the back in downtown San Diego early Sunday, and a second potential victim was found at his home miles away.

The shooting happened some time after 2 a.m. in a parking lot off 1st and Island avenues, not far from Childrens Park, just west of the Gaslamp Quarter.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds to his back and shell casings scattered across the parking lot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a San Diego Police Department spokesperson said.

A witness at the scene told a freelance photographer that he heard as many as a dozen gunshots.

While officers were investigating the original scene, they were made aware of another gunshot victim found miles away at an apartment complex near Mission Trails Regional Park. Police say a woman came home to find her boyfriend suffering from the wound and eventually helped get him medical attention. He was hospitalized as of Sunday morning but his condition was unclear, SDPD said.

The investigation remained in its early stages Sunday morning but officers believed the second victim may have been shot in the same downtown parking lot incident.

No description of a potential suspect or suspects was immediately made available.