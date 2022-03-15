SAN DIEGO – A 29-year-old man was wounded Tuesday after being shot in the ankle at a park in the Chollas View neighborhood, San Diego police said.

The shooting happened at Gompers Park in the 4900 block of Hilltop Drive, police said. The area is near Gompers Preparatory Academy and sits to the south of state Route 94 and to the east of Interstate 805. The victim’s status was not immediately disclosed.

No description of the suspect was provided by police, but witnesses told police a silver Dodge Durango was seen leaving the area.

Investigators were not certain if that vehicle belonged to the suspect, police said.

