OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during an e-bike robbery in North County Tuesday night.

The Oceanside Police Department said they received a call shortly after 10 p.m. reporting a shooting near the the 3500 block of College Boulevard in Oceanside. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. OPD says the suspect was reported to be wearing a black leather jacket with white letters and was riding a white e-bike which was stolen from the victim.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in the riverbed westbound towards El Camino Real, police said. A San Diego Sheriff’s Department helicopter (ASTREA) flew over the area to assist officers with aerial support in the search for the suspect. Carlsbad Police are aided in the search, OPD confirmed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 760-435-4900.